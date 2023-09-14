DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,057 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $55,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

