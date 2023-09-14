Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

