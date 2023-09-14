Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading Down 3.8%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.62. 834,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,669,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

