Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.
About Dividend and Income Fund
