Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

About Dividend and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.