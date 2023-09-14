Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $53,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average is $185.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

