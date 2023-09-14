Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $57,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

