DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $41.00 at KeyCorp

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.13.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,227,115 shares of company stock worth $820,718,538. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,287,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,675,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

