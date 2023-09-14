Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Shares Up 8.9%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 105,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 159,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 15.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

