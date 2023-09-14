DT Midstream, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.82. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,022,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 333,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

