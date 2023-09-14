DT Midstream, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
DT Midstream Price Performance
NYSE DTM opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.82. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.