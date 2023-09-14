Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.86, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

