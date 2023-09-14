Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

