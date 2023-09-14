Duality Advisers LP Buys 63,399 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 764.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,399 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.