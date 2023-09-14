Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $120,708,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $426.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $416.71 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

