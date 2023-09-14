Duality Advisers LP Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

