Duality Advisers LP Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

