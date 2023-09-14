Duality Advisers LP Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $447.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

