Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.22 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Leidos by 5.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 183.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

