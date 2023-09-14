Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.61 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 80.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,375,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after buying an additional 101,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

