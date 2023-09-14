Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.62 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

