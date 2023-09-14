Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,369 shares of company stock worth $19,348,312. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.