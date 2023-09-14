Duality Advisers LP Purchases 170,427 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 142.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,427 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.