Duality Advisers LP Purchases 20,263 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

