Duality Advisers LP Purchases 50,865 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 554.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $775,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

TSN stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.