Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 4,611 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,086,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $867.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $882.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.75, for a total transaction of $2,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,994 shares of company stock worth $60,115,683. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.