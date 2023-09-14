Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,709 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521,454 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $117,233,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Cameco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

