Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,161 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $160.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $162.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

