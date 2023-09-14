Duality Advisers LP Takes $4.02 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,341,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

