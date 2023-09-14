Duality Advisers LP Takes $4.14 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,149,173.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $4,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,209 shares of company stock valued at $30,537,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $108.59 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

