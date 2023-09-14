Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 240,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

