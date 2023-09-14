Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

MKTX stock opened at $220.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.62.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $234.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

