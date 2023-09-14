Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.40. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

