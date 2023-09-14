Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67.
Several brokerages have commented on TD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
