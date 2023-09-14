DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. DURECT has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 185.87% and a negative return on equity of 179.02%. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DURECT by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

