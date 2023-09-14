Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 645,576 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 19.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

