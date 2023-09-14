DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 53.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 146,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

