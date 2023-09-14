Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.00 and last traded at C$17.66. 70,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 170,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.31.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 17.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.65. The company has a market cap of C$919.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

