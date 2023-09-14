Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading Down 4.9%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.63. 109,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 404,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DYN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $565.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

