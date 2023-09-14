DZS (DZSI) to Release Earnings on Friday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th.

DZS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Northland Securities cut DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DZS by 54.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 299.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DZS by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Stories

