East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 136,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

