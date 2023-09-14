Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.95. 213,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.