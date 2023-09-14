EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EchoStar Price Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EchoStar by 55.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in EchoStar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EchoStar by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

