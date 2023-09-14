Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Purchases £5,029 in Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Flynn acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,029 ($6,293.33).

Ecora Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.34) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.45. The company has a market capitalization of £276.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,144.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.68. Ecora Resources PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 102.80 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.45 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

