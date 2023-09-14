Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $598.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $568.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

