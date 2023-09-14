Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Raised by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $598.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

