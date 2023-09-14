Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Up 15.8%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shot up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 402,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 71,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Emergent Metals Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

