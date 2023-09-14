Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
Enero Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.
Enero Group Company Profile
