Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

Enero Group Limited engages in the provision of integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It provides strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media services.

