Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

