Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.