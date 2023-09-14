EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.61. 313,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

