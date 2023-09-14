EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.25 and a 200-day moving average of $233.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.